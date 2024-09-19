K’Taka Police Suspends Dy SP In Ganesh Visarjan Violence Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 19 (IANS) Karnataka on Thursday suspended the Deputy Superintendent (Dy SP) of Nagamangala Sumeeth A.R. for negligence and dereliction of duty in connection with the rioting and violence during the Ganesh Visarjan procession in Nagamangala town of Mandya district.

The order was issued by Mandya SP Mallikarjun Baladandi and in his place the police department has deputed G.R. Shivamurthy presently working as Dy SP in Mandya CEN police station. The department had shunted out Nagamangala Town police station inspector Ashok Kumar in connection with the incident.

On Thursday evening, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy visited Bidarakoppalu in Nagamangala town and comforted the parents who were worried about their children in the aftermath of the Ganesh idol dispute, offering them reassurance.

He stated that“Peace has been restored in the riot-affected Nagamangala town. Therefore, no arrests should be made,” Kumaraswamy stated.

Kumaraswamy also spoke over the phone with IGP M.B. Boralingaiah, saying: "The earlier environment in the town has returned, and peace is being established. Arresting anyone in such a situation might reignite unrest. Hence, it is advised to act with caution and not arrest anyone."

Additionally, efforts are being made to release the innocent individuals who were jailed without committing any crime, he reassured people.

He also emphasised the importance of peace, stating that division benefits no one. He mentioned how he had noticed the women of this village crying in front of the jail in media reports, and this is why he returned to the village.

The Union Minister also provided financial assistance to more than 17 villagers.

Commenting on the FIR filed against opposition leader R. Ashoka and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, Kumaraswamy said, "If you look at the FIR, it becomes clear that the intelligence department has failed. They claim the posts were made to incite riots, but reading the FIR just makes you laugh.

“If the Home Minister had been more cautious, this wouldn't have happened. The peace of the people is more important than politics. The police should not arrest innocent people or harass those who have fled. No one should politically exploit this incident. I am not here to seek sympathy," he said.