Davis Cup: Italy To Face Argentina In Final Eight Opener

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Sep 19 (IANS) Reigning Davis Cup champions Italy are set to face Argentina in the opener of the Final 8 Knockout Stage in Malaga in November while the United States are gearing up for a blockbuster clash against Australia.

The top eight nations have qualified from the Group Finals and will battle it out from November 19 to 24 at the Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena in the coastal city of Malaga, Spain.

The Italian team, which emerged victorious in all three of its Group Finals ties despite being without world number one Jannik Sinner, will look to reinforce its squad for the knockout stages. Sinner, who missed the group phase, could return for Italy's quarterfinal clash against Argentina, adding firepower to a team already brimming with talent.

Argentina secured its spot in the final eight after navigating a tough group that included heavyweights like Great Britain and Canada. The South American nation will have its hands full as it prepares to challenge the defending champions, with two singles matches and a doubles decider determining the outcome of each tie.

Meanwhile, the United States, the most successful team in Davis Cup history with 32 titles, are set to take on Australia, the second most successful nation with 28 crowns. Both teams were missing key players during the Group Finals, but the stakes in Malaga could see a full-strength American lineup go head-to-head with a formidable Australian side.

In the other quarterfinals, host nation Spain will face the Netherlands, and Canada will take on Germany. Spain could count on world number three Carlos Alcaraz, positioning them as strong contenders on their home turf. Should Spain and Italy both advance, a potential final showdown between Sinner and Alcaraz could be on the horizon.