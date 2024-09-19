Iran's President Voices Sympathy To Lebanon Over Deadly Device Explosions
Date
9/19/2024 12:00:15 PM
(MENAFN- IANS) Tehran, Sep 19 (IANS) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday expressed condolences to the Lebanese people following a series of deadly explosions that Hezbollah has attributed to Israel.
In a post on social media platform X, Pezeshkian said he offered his sympathies to the families of those killed and injured in what he described as a "mass assassination" involving the bombing of communication devices.
He referred to the incidents as "an act of terrorism" that failed to distinguish between civilians and others. Pezeshkian reiterated Iran's support for Lebanon and urged international organizations to take appropriate action.
Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad said the explosions, which occurred on Tuesday and Wednesday, have claimed 37 lives and left 2,931 injured, Xinhua news agency reported.
Israeli officials have not commented on the blasts, which Hezbollah has blamed on Israel.
