ITALIAN EV CHARGING LEADER PREPARES TO ENERGIZE AMERICA WITH THE MOST RELIABLE DC FAST-CHARGING STATIONS

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, one of the world's largest, most respected electric vehicle (EV) charger brands celebrated the opening of its U.S. headquarters in Charlotte, jumpstarting the company's expansion across North America. The move is a part of Alpitronic's efforts to build a robust, reliable charger across the country to the increasing adoption of electric by consumers.

Alpitronic logo

"While adoption is increasing, one of the main reasons some Americans hesitate to purchase an EV is the lack of a reliable network of chargers across the country," said Mike Doucleff, Alpitronic Americas CEO. "We are excited to bring Alpitronic's superior engineering and design to the American market-delivering reduced charging time, increased reliability, and building confidence among consumers."

Due to their superior engineering and design, Alpitronic's Hyperchargers achieve, on average, a market-leading efficiency rate greater than 97.5 percent. Alpitronic's repair and service network can service chargers anywhere in the country.

Alpitronic Americas recently announced an agreement with Mercedez-Benz High-Power Charging to become the first DC fast-charging network to deploy Hypercharger 400 units at scale in the U.S.

Alpitronic Co-Founder and CEO Philipp Senoner added, "As a natural part of Alpitronic's growth, we are anxious to expand our industry-leading Hypercharger network from Europe, where we are market-share leader, to North America. We are pleased with the talent we are finding in North Carolina and look forward to setting a new standard for the EV charging network in the U.S."

Today Alpitronic chargers support all EV automotive brands. Pre-production units have been tested publicly in Rock Hill, S.C. and Portland, Ore. The first U.S.-built, public-facing production units are expected to be installed and available in October.

Alpitronic Americas is a subsidiary of Alpitronic SRL, headquartered in Bolzano, Italy. The U.S. headquarters' 68,000 square-foot office and industrial space includes a diagnostics laboratory and repair center, spare parts warehouse, a training center and space for as many as 300 employees. A solar array on the roof will offset half the company's energy consumption, and motion-sensing lighting will reduce energy use. Outside, low-maintenance plantings will be watered via a smart, sensing irrigation system to reduce water use.

"It is a great day when we can add global leaders like Alpitronic to the outstanding companies who call Charlotte home," said Mayor Vi Lyles. "In addition to creating good-paying jobs for our citizens, Alpitronic's values are consistent with Charlotte's goal to be a leader in environmental sustainability as we pursue economic growth for our city."

Today, Alpitronic serves some of America's best-known brands in Europe, including Aldi, Amazon, BP, Circle K, McDonald's, and Shell; as well as automakers Audi, BMW, Jaguar, KIA, Mercedez-Benz and others.

About Alpitronic Americas

Founded in the heart of the Italian Alps in 2009, Alpitronic Americas established its U.S. presence in 2024, opening its American headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. The company is Europe's market leader for DC fast chargers for electric vehicles, with unparalleled quality and reliability. With a vision of leading the world into sustainable mobility, Alpitronic aspires to deliver the most innovative and reliable solutions at the highest levels of engineering and design. Alpitronic and its more than 1,000 employees worldwide are committed to continuous improvement as they strive to set future standards for sustainable and reliable vehicle charging around the world.