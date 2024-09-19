National Composites Evolves Into National Manufacturing Group: Reflecting Broader Capabilities And Future Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Adam FentonTROY, MI, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- National Composites, a recognized leader in the OEM of custom molded products and full metal cab fabrications, is proud to announce its evolution into National Manufacturing Group . This name change reflects the company's significant expansion beyond composites into a comprehensive array of manufacturing services, marking a new chapter in its commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions.A UNIFIED IDENTITY FOR A GROWING ENTERPRISEAdam Fenton, CEO of National Manufacturing Group, shared his excitement about the company's transformation: "We have grown exponentially over the past few years-from a single facility to a network of six plants and over 400 employees. As our offerings and capabilities have expanded, it became clear that our identity needed to evolve as well. The name National Manufacturing Group better represents the full spectrum of services we now provide, which includes not only composites but also thermoplastics , metals, and advanced manufacturing techniques."STRATEGIC GROWTH AND FUTURE INNOVATIONSNational Manufacturing Group's expansion has been marked by significant acquisitions and investments, including the recent purchase of Northern Plastics, a Sterling Heights-based thermoforming specialist. Additionally, new state-of-the-art equipment, such as twin sheet thermoforming machines and a new laser cutter, have been recently acquired to expand National's capabilities and capacity in metal fabrication and thermoforming departments."Our growth has positioned us as more than just a composites company," Fenton explained. "Our new name signifies our broader role in the manufacturing industry, and it aligns with our strategic vision for the future."Introducing New Capabilities and MarketsAs part of its ongoing growth, National Manufacturing Group is introducingseveral new capabilities and entering emerging markets. The company islaunching a new division, National Water Treatment Products, to cater to theneeds of water treatment facilities. Additionally, the company has securedcontracts for multiple new military programs, showcasing its ability to meetthe diverse demands of its clients.One of the most exciting developments is the upcoming introduction of C3 Molding, a proprietary process that combines the surface cosmetics of thermoplastics with the structural integrity of fiberglass. This innovation is the result of nearly two years of research and development and is set to revolutionize the industry and will be introduced to the public on Q4 of 2024.COMMITMENT TO A UNIFIED FUTUREThe transition to National Manufacturing Group represents more than just a name change; it symbolizes the company's dedication to operating as a unified entity. "We are one company with multiple offerings, and thesuccesses or challenges of any individual plant impact the entire organization," Fenton emphasized. "Our new identity reflects our collective strength and our shared commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers."ABOUT NATIONAL MANUFACTURING GROUPNational Manufacturing Group operates over 700,000 square feet ofproduction space across seven production facilities in three states, withadditional corporate offices in Troy, Michigan, and Fairview, Pennsylvania. Thecompany offers a wide range of services, including prototyping, tooling,thermoforming, and advanced composite molding. With a focus on versatilityand vertical integration, National Manufacturing Group providescomprehensive solutions from initial design to final delivery, ensuringseamless project execution and unmatched quality.

