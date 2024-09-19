Cerity Partners Welcomes Touchdown Ventures

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The addition of Touchdown Ventures will expand Cerity Partners' offering to corporations and businesses, and deepen the firm's VC capabilities and expertise.

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerity Partners, a leading independent wealth management firm in the U.S., announced today that it is merging with Touchdown Ventures (Touchdown), a leading provider of advisory services for corporate venture programs. Following the closing, anticipated in the coming weeks, Touchdown will operate as Cerity Partners Ventures (CPV) and integrate into the firm alongside Cerity Partners' broader service offerings.

Partnering with Touchdown will facilitate the expansion of Cerity Partners' offerings to corporations and businesses to include Venture Capital-as-a-Service (VCaaS) which aims to unlock access to external innovation through tailored venture capital solutions. The merger will also broaden access to innovative startups, while enhancing Cerity Partners' offerings to its private clients and expanding its footprint in key growth-oriented markets, including Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

"Our partnership with Touchdown Ventures comes during a period of significant growth for Cerity Partners and will be instrumental in deepening our offering to corporate partners," said Kurt Miscinski, CEO of Cerity Partners. "Touchdown's best-in-industry VC professionals, coupled with our shared fiduciary commitment to deliver exceptional service in our clients' best interest, make them an ideal partner. We couldn't be more excited to welcome the Touchdown team."

David Horowitz, Touchdown's CEO, noted, "Our relationship with Cerity Partners amplifies our team's ability to provide the best possible venture capital services for corporations seeking access to external innovation. This merger reinforces the commitment of our team to continue our mission, and I speak for my co-founders in saying that we are excited to keep doing what we are doing together with our new colleagues at Cerity Partners."

Touchdown manages $1.5B in committed and invested funds under management, and has been a leader in delivering advisory services to help leading corporations access external innovation for over a decade.

"Joining Cerity Partners strengthens our capacity to educate, mentor, and advance the career development of private market investors who join our combined firm," said Scott Lenet, President of Touchdown. "Our two teams share common values and a commitment to training and development that stands out in the industry as a differentiator."

Rich Grant, Touchdown Managing Director, added, "Cerity Partners' platform expands our capabilities to provide value to startup entrepreneurs and their venture capital investors. The promise of corporate venture capital should be to help startups grow and thrive by adding more than just capital, and we believe that Cerity Partners will accelerate our ability to deliver on this goal."

Park Sutton Advisors, a Waller Helms Company, served as exclusive financial advisor to Touchdown and Nelson Mullins provided legal counsel. Lowenstein Sandler served as legal counsel for Cerity Partners.

About Cerity Partners

Founded in 2009, Cerity Partners is a nationally recognized full-service wealth management firm serving high-net-worth individuals and their families, businesses and their leadership teams, and nonprofit organizations.

to learn more.

About Touchdown Ventures

Founded in 2014, Touchdown Ventures partners with leading corporations to establish and manage their venture capital programs.

