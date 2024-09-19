Hyundai IONIQ 5 N Sweeps Drive Revolution Awards Competition Sponsored By NWAPA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Comprehensive segment wins include Best Performance, Best Electrified Vehicle, and Best Battery Electric Vehicle IONIQ 5 N elevates the Three Pillars of N performance - Corner Rascal, Racetrack Capability and Everyday Sportscar - by leveraging motorsport-bred technologies

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's thrilling, high-performance all-electric IONIQ 5 N SUV swept three highly competitive categories of the 2024 Drive competition. This event, staged by the Northwest Automotive Press Association (NWAPA), includes categories for Best Performance (an overall category that encompasses both electrified and non-electrified models), Best Electrified Vehicle (any vehicle with an electric motor), and Best Battery Electric (pure battery-electric vehicles only). This sweeping competition pitted the IONIQ 5 N against many formidable, higher-priced, competitors including six-figure supercars and high-power luxury sedans.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 N is photographed in California City, Calif., on Sep. 13, 2023.

"We set out to redefine what an electric vehicle can be, and with the 5 N, we hoped to demonstrate that high-performance, track-ready EVs aren't just the future-they're the now," said Olabisi Boyle, senior vice president, Product Planning and Mobility Strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "Sweeping the Drive Revolution Awards for Best Performance, Best Electrified, and Best Battery EV is an incredible honor. The 5 N goal was to deliver a visceral, unmatched driving experience that stands out in the world of performance cars - more than an EV, but a statement for those who demand both power and excitement."

"Many journalists were surprised with the 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 N AWD and its ability to provide an exceptional blend of performance and innovation, combining powerful acceleration with precision handling - rare traits in an all-electric vehicle," said NWAPA president Nik Miles of Fox Morning News/Nextstar.

The 2024 IONIQ 5 N is Hyundai's first electrified model to wear an N badge. The vehicle has been received with great acclaim by automotive media and driving enthusiasts since its launch earlier this year, setting a new benchmark for engaging, all-electric high performance. The IONIQ 5 N SUV is offered in a single, fully equipped trim that delivers innovative performance along with unmatched driver engagement and configurability, all paired with a full complement of convenience, driver-assistance, and safety features. Capable of delivering thrilling, sustained racetrack performance without sacrificing day-to-day drivability, IONIQ 5 N represents Hyundai's N brand electrification vision and a fresh opportunity for enthusiasts to fulfill their driving passion on both road and track.

Drive Revolution is an annual competition hosted by NWAPA that compares vehicles with the most advanced technologies and performance. During the event, 20 automotive media professionals from a range of publications evaluated 23 new vehicles near Ridgefield, Washington over three days in September. NWAPA is a professional organization of automotive journalists and media members from throughout the Pacific Northwest and Southwest Canada.

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report . For more information, visit .

