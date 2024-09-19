LEDVANCE Launches PHASE EV™ Residential EV Charger: Fast, Efficient, And Smart Charging For Your Home

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEDVANCE a leader in the lighting announces powerful & fast residential EV charger

WILMINGTON, Mass., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEDVANCE, a global leader in lighting and solutions, is proud to introduce the new PHASE EVTM 48 Amp Residential Charger . This cutting-edge Level 2 EV charger is designed to provide with a fast, reliable, and intelligent solution for charging electric vehicles, offering convenience and efficiency for modern, eco-conscious households.

The PHASE EVTM 48 Amp Charger enables users to charge their electric vehicles up to 42 miles of range per hour of charge with its 11.5kW maximum power output , making it one of the most powerful residential charging solutions available. With advanced features like built-in WiFi and compatibility with the SYLVANIA WiFi App , homeowners can easily monitor and control their charging stations remotely, ensuring optimal performance and energy efficiency.

Key Features of the PHASE EVTM 48 Amp Residential Charger:



Level 2 fast charging with up to of power, providing up to 42 miles of range per hour.

SAE J1772 universal charging connector , compatible with most electric vehicles on the market.

25-foot charging cable for easy reach and installation flexibility.

Built-in WiFi (802.11 with app control via the SYLVANIA WiFi App for monitoring and scheduling charging sessions.

Simple Plug & Charge settings for app free operation

Dynamic LED quickly shows the status of the charger

Indoor and outdoor installation with durable, weather-resistant housing.

Hardwired installation for reliable operation in single-family or multi-family homes, with all necessary mounting brackets and cable management equipment included, making installation stress-free. 3-year warranty backed by LEDVANCE's NLB Trusted Warranty Program.

“The Residential PHASE EV is equipped with fast-charging capabilities, smart features, and a robust design making it the perfect solution for homeowners looking to power their electric vehicles quickly and efficiently while seamlessly integrating with their smart home systems.” – Erich Bockley, Product Manager at LEDVANCE.

Sustainable and Smart Energy for the Future

The PHASE EVTM Residential Charger reflects LEDVANCE's commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions. With its energy-efficient design and easy-to-use smart features, this charger empowers homeowners to reduce their environmental footprint while enjoying the convenience of electric vehicle ownership.

Availability and Ordering

The PHASE EVTM 48 Amp Residential Charger is now available for purchase through LEDVANCE's authorized distributors and online. For more information or to order, please visit or contact your local LEDVANCE representative.

About LEDVANCE

LEDVANCE is a global leader in lighting and energy solutions, committed to delivering innovative, high-quality, and sustainable lighting products. In North America, LEDVANCE offers a wide range of LEDVANCE and SYLVANIA LED luminaires, EV Chargers, intelligent lighting products for Smart Homes and Buildings and has one of the largest LED lamp and traditional lighting portfolios in the industry. For more information, visit .

