Skycoach Expands Catalog To Over 90 Popular Games

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NICOSIA, Cyprus, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyCoach has recently announced the expansion of its roster with 25 new titles that will cater to the latest trends in the gaming universe. The leading for buying and selling coaching and boosting services now boasts over 90 PC, console, and mobile games.

Founded in 2020, SkyCoach began as a project oriented in providing WoW and

Destiny 2 coaching services . It gradually expanded its catalog of solutions to titles like Call of Duty, Overwatch, and League of Legends, among other classics. The newest additions include Brawl Stars, PUBG Mobile, Clash of Clans, allowing players to benefit from powerleveling, coaching, and others.

SkyCoach houses over 3,000 professional players who offer over 2,000 services for PC, console, and mobile devices. The platform's blog has detailed guides about the different aspects of the supported games, attracting over 500,000 players monthly. With the launch of its mobile app for boosting services, SkyCoach allows over 100,000 users to make their orders with a tap on their phones.

Regardless of the extensive achievements, SkyCoach continues expanding its list of solutions, allowing users to order:



Leveling & Powerleveling: Character powerleveling is the most frequently used service by players looking to progress quickly and effortlessly in their favorite game.

Self-Play or Piloted Coaching: Players can hire assistants to help them improve their skills.

Quest and Raid Boosting: Players can safely place orders for particular quests, quest lines, dungeons, and raid runs. This feature ensures that every character passes the underlying challenges quickly and effortlessly.

Skill, Tool, and Weapon Boosting: Services to speed up grinding and item upgrades.

Resources and Gold: Buy essential resources and coins for hassle-free gameplay. Rank Boosting: Gamers looking to boost their rank can hire experts to help them reach new competitive heights.

The catalog will soon feature the blockbuster franchise Call of Duty Black Ops 6 to cater to the CoD fans.

SkyCoach is a platform where gaming enthusiasts can order coaching and boosting services. The marketplace has operated for more than four years and has become a fan-favorite location for those looking to get a boost in their online performance. The catalog of products includes 2,000 plus different services across more than 90 popular games for PC, mobile, and consoles. Some notable features SkyCoach offers its members include safe and secure orders and escrow payments that guarantee 100% user satisfaction. Visit



to learn more about the marketplace.

