Roy, Ferguson, Atkinson Spearhead Star-Studded ILT20 Season 3 New Signings

(MENAFN- IANS) Dubai, Sep 19 (IANS) The International League T20's season 3 is set to be full of high octane as some of the biggest names in the game have joined the six franchises as new signings. The window to sign new players began in June and concluded on September 15.

The upcoming season will have international T20 stars like Jason Roy (Sharjah Warriorz), Fakhar Zaman (Desert Vipers), Shai Hope (Dubai Capitals), (Lockie Ferguson (Desert Vipers), Roston Chase (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Matthew Wade (Sharjah Warriorz), Ibrahim Zadran (Gulf Giants) and Romario Shepherd (MI Emirates) make their ILT20 debuts and dazzle the crowds in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

England's star all-rounder Gus Atkinson (Sharjah Warriorz) returns to the competition after appearing for the Vipers in season 1. England pacer Tom Curran will represent season 1 champions Gulf Giants after previously representing the Vipers.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, who played the Eliminator in season 2, are set to enter season 3 with a powerful squad. They have been bolstered by the inclusion of the West Indies duo of Roston Chase (batting all-rounder) and Gudakesh Motie (left-arm spinner). Both Chase and Motie were part of the West Indies team in this year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup and produced some impressive performances for the tournament hosts. ADKR have also signed upcoming Afghanistan spinner Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, USA all-rounder Hassan Khan (former Pakistan U19 captain) and West Indies medium-pacer Terrance Hinds.

Season 1 finalists Desert Vipers have further strengthened their squad with some exciting signings. Pakistan opener Fakhar had an outstanding ICC Men's ODI World Cup in 2023 and was also part of the national team at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. New Zealand quick Lockie Ferguson will add real firepower to the Vipers' attack in season 3. English trio Dan Lawrence, Max Holden (Dubai Capitals – season 2) and David Payne are the other three Vipers signings for season 3.

Season 2 finalists Dubai Capitals are set to enter season 3 with a formidable squad. West Indies wicketkeeper batter Shai Hope adds depth to the batting reserves. Leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay, star Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib, West Indies left-arm pacer Obed McCoy, Australia batter Joe Burns (now qualified as an Associate player for Italy), English batter Joe Weatherley, Scotland batter Brandon McMullen, Sri Lanka pacer Garuka Sanketh, English wicketkeeper-batter Adam Rossington, New Zealand fast bowler Scott Kuggeleijn (rehired for season 3) and Afghanistan left-arm spinner Sharafuddin Ashraf are Capitals' other new signings.

The winners of the inaugural season Gulf Giants have added the prolific Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran in their season 3 squad. Ibrahim enjoyed a great run in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, the right-hander tallied 231 runs in eight innings – fifth highest in the tournament. England fast bowler Tymal Mills (Desert Vipers – season 1 and 2), Ireland pacer Mark Adair, Afghanistan spinner Wahidullah Zadran, England top-order batter Adam Lyth (Desert Vipers – season 1) and Curran are the other new signings for Giants. West Indies left-arm pacer Dominic Drakes has also returned to the squad – Drakes appeared in both seasons for the Giants.

Defending champions MI Emirates have added all-round strength to their impressive squad by signing star West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd. England wicketkeeper batter Tom Banton (Gulf Giants season 1, Dubai Capitals season 2), Afghanistan left-arm pacer Fareed Ahmad, Thomas Draca – medium-pacer – hailing from Italy and English batter Ben Charlesworth are the other MI Emirates new signings.

The Sharjah Warriorz, who are yet to play the ILT20 playoffs, have assembled a star-studded squad via new signings for season 3 spearheaded by the English trio of Jason Roy, prolific leg-spinner Adil Rashid (rehired for season 3) and Atkinson. Roy has amassed more than 9000 runs in his glittering T20 career. Australia wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade also adds rich experience and pedigree to the side with 5050 T20 runs and 162 dismissals as a wicketkeeper.

Other season 3 signings include New Zealand quick Adam Milne, seasoned wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert (New Zealand), Australia left-arm spinner Ashton Agar, Afghanistan all-rounder Karim Janat, West Indies all-rounder Keemo Paul, Sri Lanka duo of Avishka Fernando and Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Australia all-rounder Daniel Sams (rehired for season 3), USA left-arm spinner Harmeet Singh and Malaysian all-rounder Virandeep Singh.

Meanwhile, the teams can add more players or replacements to their squads upon clearance from the ILT20 Technical Committee. Teams can also add additional UAE players to their squads via a Draft which will take place after the conclusion of the ILT20 Development Tournament next month.

ILT20 season 3 squads:

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

New signees: Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Gudakesh Motie, Hassan Khan, Roston Chase and Terrance Hinds.

Retentions: Aditya Shetty, Ali Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Andre Russell, Andries Ghous, Charith Asalanka, David Willey, Joe Clarke, Laurie Evans, Michael Pepper and Sunil Narine.

Desert Vipers

New signees: Dan Lawrence, David Payne, Fakhar Zaman, Lockie Ferguson and Max Holden.

Retentions: Adam Hose, Alex Hales, Ali Naseer, Azam Khan, Bas de Leede, Luke Wood, Michael Jones, Mohammad Amir, Nathan Sowter, Sherfane Rutherford, Tanish Suri and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Dubai Capitals

New signees: Adam Rossington, Brandon McMullen, Garuka Sanketh, Gulbadin Naib, Jeffrey Vandersay, Joe Burns, Joe Weatherley, Najibullah Zadran, Obed McCoy, Scott Kuggeleijn, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Shai Hope.

Retentions: Dasun Shanaka, David Warner, Dushmantha Chameera, Haider Ali, Raja Akif, Rovman Powell, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza, Zahir Khan, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Oliver Stone.

Gulf Giants

New signees: Adam Lyth, Dominic Drakes, Daniel Worrall, Ibrahim Zadran, Mark Adair, Tom Curran, Tymal Mills and Wahidullah Zadran.

Retentions: Aayan Afzal Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Chris Jordan, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Overton, James Vince, Jamie Smith, Jordan Cox, Mohammad Zuhaib Zubair, Rehan Ahmed, and Shimron Hetmyer.

MI Emirates

New signees: Romario Shepherd, Tom Banton, Fareed Ahmad, Thomas Jack Draca, Ben Charlesworth.

Retentions: Akeal Hosein, Andre Fletcher, Daniel Mousley, Dwayne Bravo, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jordan Thompson, Kieron Pollard, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Waseem, Nicholas Pooran, Nosthush Kenjige, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth and Waqar Salamkheil.

Sharjah Warriorz

New signees: Adam Milne, Adil Rashid (played for Warriorz in Season 2 as a Wildcard pick), Ashton Agar, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Daniel Sams, Gus Atkinson, Harmeet Singh, Jason Roy, Karim Janat, Keemo Paul, Matthew Wade, Virandeep Singh and Tim Seifert.

Retentions: Dilshan Madushanka, Johnson Charles, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Kusal Mendis, Luke Wells, Peter Hatzoglou and Tom Kohler-Cadmore.