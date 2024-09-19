In Crimea, Guerrillas Record Transfer Of Russian Weapons, Equipment In Kursk Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Crimea, guerrillas recorded the transfer of weapons, ammunition and military equipment from Russia in the Kursk direction.

This was reported in Telegram by the ATESH guerrilla movement, Ukrinform reports.

“Our agents tracked the movement of weapons, ammunition, and military equipment of the 810th Marine Brigade. They are actively repairing all damaged equipment at the depots on the peninsula and sending it for further deployment to the Kursk region,” the statement said.

It is noted that this indicates a shortage of weapons in the Kursk direction, which they are trying to fill at the expense of less active areas, such as Kherson.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that the invaders were moving military equipment from Crimea to Kherson region.

