40 Buildings Damaged In Kharkiv As Result Of Russian Strikes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, 40 buildings were damaged by Russian missile and air strikes on the night of September 19.

This was reported by the Kharkiv City Council in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="citykharkivua/56592" data-width="100%"></script>

“Last night the enemy attacked Industrial, Shevchenkivskyi and Saltivskyi districts. The shelling damaged 40 buildings. In particular, 380 windows in apartments were smashed, and another 135 in public places,” the post says.

According to the city council, specialists have already restored 94 windows. Employees of the Kharkivblagoustrii utility are removing broken glass, bulky debris and branches.

As reported, on the night of September 19, Russians struck Kharkiv twice. Around midnight, they fired missiles from S-300 systems at the Shevchenkivskyi district.

At 4:50 a.m., they struck with three guided aerial bombs, one of which fell in the suburbs, while the others hit the Industrial and Saltovsky districts.

Photo: Kharkiv City Council , Telegram