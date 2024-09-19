40 Buildings Damaged In Kharkiv As Result Of Russian Strikes
Date
9/19/2024 7:17:00 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, 40 buildings were damaged by Russian missile and air strikes on the night of September 19.
This was reported by the Kharkiv City Council in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
<script async src=" data-telegram-post="citykharkivua/56592" data-width="100%"></script>
“Last night the enemy attacked Industrial, Shevchenkivskyi and Saltivskyi districts. The shelling damaged 40 buildings. In particular, 380 windows in apartments were smashed, and another 135 in public places,” the post says.
According to the city council, specialists have already restored 94 windows. Employees of the Kharkivblagoustrii utility are removing broken glass, bulky debris and branches.
As reported, on the night of September 19, Russians struck Kharkiv twice. Around midnight, they fired missiles from S-300 systems at the Shevchenkivskyi district.
At 4:50 a.m., they struck with three guided aerial bombs, one of which fell in the suburbs, while the others hit the Industrial and Saltovsky districts.
Photo: Kharkiv City Council , Telegram
MENAFN19092024000193011044ID1108691908
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.