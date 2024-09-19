Paper Excellence Group's Lana Wilhelm Receives Women In Forestry Award Of Excellence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RICHMOND, BC, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -

On September 18, 2024, Lana Wilhelm, Paper Excellence Group's director of Indigenous Relations, received the prestigious Women in Forestry Award of Excellence from the Forest Products Association of Canada (FPAC).

"I'm honored that my work bridging incredibly diverse communities and interests within the forest products has been recognized in this way," said Wilhelm. "I wholeheartedly believe that the business of forestry has an important role and responsibility in our nation's Truth and Reconciliation journey."

From l. to r.: Paper Excellence Group: Jennifer Johnson, vice president, Communications; Lana Wilhem, director, Indigenous Relations, and Blair Dickerson, vice president, Public Affairs – Canada (CNW Group/Paper Excellence Group)

The Women in Forestry Award of Excellence recognizes the contributions and leadership of women in the forest sector. Recipients must demonstrate leadership, innovation and a commitment to the forest industry – qualities that Wilhelm embodies.

"We are proud to have team members like Lana Wilhelm, a forester who has spent over 20 years deeply involved in promoting a sustainable and collaborative forest products industry that meaningfully includes Indigenous communities," said Richard Tremblay, president of Pulp and Tissue at Paper Excellence Group. "Lana launched our Indigenous Relations program and, five years later, she has had a major impact on the way we operate and maintain dialogue with Indigenous communities at all levels of the organization in Canada. Throughout her professional career, Lana has focused on the pursuit of collaborative solutions with Indigenous peoples."

Wilhelm frequently acts as a guide to the next generation. Within the Canadian Armed Forces' Canadian Rangers program, she has mentored youth in junior ranger summer programs in British Columbia. She also mentors young female Indigenous students and interns through Project Learning Tree Canada's Green Mentor program and volunteers as a coach for various initiatives such as the Bears' Lair entrepreneurship dream camps for Indigenous youth.

"I believe in lifting up the next generation so they can bring fresh ideas and perspectives to the forest industry," said Wilhelm. "It's important to provide the shoulders for the next generation to stand on."

A Registered Professional Forester in British Columbia, Wilhelm holds bachelor's degrees in both Arts and Science from Concordia University in Quebec and the University of Northern British Columbia respectively.

About the Paper Excellence Group

The Paper Excellence Group is a privately held manufacturer of pulp, paper, packaging, tissue and wood products, with a workforce of more than 21,300 in its nearly 60 locations across the Americas and Europe. The Group produces nearly 12.4 million tons of pulp, paper and packaging annually and has an annual production capacity of close to 3 billion board feet of lumber and other wood products. Through its individual business units, Paper Excellence Canada Holdings Corporation, Domtar Corporation and Resolute Forest Products Inc., the Group leverages its operational excellence and sustainable high-quality, cost-effective products to meet and exceed the needs and expectations of its customers around the world.

