Community Urges Global Support For Return Of Expelled Azerbaijanis
9/19/2024
Akbar Novruz
The Western Azerbaijan Community has issued a statement marking
the anniversary of the anti-terrorist measures implemented in the
Garabagh region of Azerbaijan, Azernews
reports.
The statement declares:“Today marks one year since the
implementation of anti-terrorist measures in the Garabagh region of
the Republic of Azerbaijan. With this measure, Azerbaijan has ended
a long-standing injustice that lasted over thirty years and fully
restored the country's sovereignty. This decisive action put an end
to Armenia's persistent efforts to undermine Azerbaijan's
territorial integrity and sovereignty, upholding the supremacy of
international law.
The systemic struggle, which began with the return to power of
National Leader Heydar Aliyev in 1993, was successfully concluded
under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. This thirty-year
struggle, culminating in a complete victory, symbolizes the unity
of the Azerbaijani people and state.
Azerbaijan's actions have not only served its national interests
but also upheld international justice principles. This represents a
rare triumph of truth and justice in a world often marked by chaos
and injustice.
Regrettably, some foreign forces are attempting to portray these
achievements negatively and rekindle tensions. We call on these
forces to respect international law and support sustainable peace
in the region.
We urge all nations to recognize this significant victory of
justice and support the return of Azerbaijanis expelled from
Armenia to their homes, thereby closing this painful chapter of
history with dignity.”
