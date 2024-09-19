In Kharkiv Region, Enemy Trying To Resume Assault Operations Near Lukianets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, the enemy is trying to resume assault operations near Lukianets, and the Defense Forces are holding back the onslaught of Russian forces.

According to Ukrinform, the press service of the Kharkiv military unit reported this on Telegram .

“In the area of Hlyboke, the enemy focused on restoring the combat capability of the assault groups of the 11th Tank Regiment of the 18th Motorized Infantry Division. Near Lyptsi, the enemy is trying to provide logistical support to the 7th Separate Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 11th Corps. In the Lukianets area, the enemy has brought two groups to the positions of the 380th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 47th Tank Division of the 1st Tank Army to resume assault operations,” the statement said.

In addition, in Vovchansk, the enemy tried to use the rigging teams of the 128th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 44th Army Corps and the 82nd motorized rifle regiment of the 69th motorized rifle division of the 6th Army to carry out logistics activities. As a result of the fire damage inflicted by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the enemy's intentions were thwarted, and the occupiers are taking measures to evacuate sanitary and irreplaceable losses.

According to the press service, two combat engagements took place over the past day. The Russian occupiers launched one air strike using one guided aerial bomb, one missile strike using 3 missiles and 35 strikes with kamikaze drones. They fired 346 times at the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Explosions inas Russia bombards city overnight Thursday

In the Kharkiv sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 106 occupants, 80 pieces of enemy weapons and military equipment, 29 shelters for personnel, and 2 ammunition storage sites over the past day.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to September 19, 2024 amounted to about 638,140 people, including 1,130 people over the past day.

Photo: t/otukharkiv