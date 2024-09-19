Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Saint Kitts And Nevis On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent Thursday a cable of congratulations to Governor-General of Saint Kitts and Nevis Marcella Liburd on occasion of the national day, wishing her good health. (end) aai

