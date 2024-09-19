Illogical Reply: Pawan Khera Finds Faults In Nadda's Rejoinder To Kharge's Letter

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Senior leader Pawan Khera on Thursday slammed BJP President J. P. Nadda over his "illogical response" to Mallikarjun Kharge's letter to Prime Narendra Modi.

In the letter, Kharge raised concerns over the use of abusive and hateful remarks against Rahul Gandhi.

He also questioned the silence of BJP leaders over the Nawada torching incident and asked: "When will the Prime Minister visit the violence-hit region?"

In his letter, Nadda reminded Kharge of derogatory remarks made by former Congress chiefs Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and other party leaders against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP National President claimed that Congress leaders insulted the Prime Minister over 110 times in the past decade and questioned why the Congress had "forgotten the principles of political decency back then."

Nadda mentioned various derogatory remarks made by Congress leaders towards PM Modi in his letter, also alleging that PM Modi's parents were insulted too.

Responding to this letter, Khera remarked: "The Prime Minister's silence and the BJP's response make it clear who is behind the threats to kill Rahul Gandhi."

"The Prime Minister did not even bother to respond to Kharge's letter, and the reply given was the most illogical, showing their support for those threatening to kill Rahul Gandhi," he added.

Shifting focus to the Nawada incident in Bihar, where homes of several Dalits were set ablaze, the Congress leader expressed deep concern, calling the images "disheartening."

More than 25 homes in the Dalits' settlement in a village in Nawada were set ablaze by miscreants over a property dispute. According to villagers, many homes were reduced to ashes in the blaze.

Opposition parties have also blamed the government for "failing" to curb the rise in crimes against marginalised communities across the country.

"Is this the 'New India' the Prime Minister talks about? Is there no place for Dalits in this 'New India'?" Khera questioned.

He further criticised the Prime Minister, asking: "Will the Prime Minister visit Nawada? He didn't go to Manipur; maybe he will go to Nawada."