US, UAE Presidents To Meet On Gaza War

KABUL (Pajhwok): US President Joe Biden and his United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterpart Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan are due to meet next week on the situation in Gaza.

Biden will welcome Sheikh Mohammed to the White House on Monday for talks on issues ranging from the war in Gaza and Sudan.

The Reuters news agency quoted White House spokesman John Kirby as saying on Wednesday the visit would be the first-ever by a UAE president to Washington.

Vice President Kamala Harris will hold a separate meeting with the visiting dignitary, according to Kirby.

The talks will also cover topics like climate, clean energy and the UAE's role as a partner in the Group of Seven's global infrastructure partnership.

