Russia Extends Ban On Food Imports From West
9/19/2024 4:08:56 AM
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)
KABUL (Pajhwok): Russia has extended a 2014 embargo on agricultural product imports from Western countries, a media report said on Thursday.
Under a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin, the ban has been extended for two years at once from January 1, 2025 to December 31, 2026.
The state-run TASS news agency said it was the first two-year extension. Previously, the additional term of the measure was confined to one year.
Angered by hostile actions from the West, Russia enforced the ban on food imports from the US, the EU, Australia, Norway and Canada on August 7, 2014.
But the list was later expanded to include other European countries and Ukraine, the report said.
PAN Monitor
