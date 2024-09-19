Tunisia, Iraq Agree To Boost Tourism Cooperation And Investment
Date
9/19/2024 4:03:53 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Tunisian Minister of tourism Sofiane Tekaya and Iraqi Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities Ahmed Fakak Al-Badrani have agreed to strengthen cooperation in the tourism sector through the implementation of a set of training programs and the holding of a joint conference to promote tourism investment.
The Tunisian Ministry of Tourism said in a statement that both sides agreed to organize joint work programs in the fields of tourism and business administration, in addition to exchanging expertise and promoting the cultural and tourism assets of both countries through joint marketing efforts.
