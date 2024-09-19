Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind And High Sea

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Thursday will be hot daytime with some local clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, the weather will be fine, the report added, warning of expected strong wind and high sea at North.

Wind inshore will be mainly northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT, gusting to 23 KT at places at times.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT, gusting to 23 KT at North.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft, rising to 5 ft at North. Offshore, it will be 2 - 4 ft, rising to 8 ft at North.

Visibility inshore and offshore will be 4 - 10 km.



