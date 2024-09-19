Death Toll From Wireless Communication Devices Explosions Rises To 20 : Lebanese Ministry Of Health:

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The death toll from a series of new ICOM wireless communication device explosions in Lebanon has risen to 20.

The ministry had previously mentioned in two statements the increasing number of dead and wounded in the explosions, which represent an extension of the simultaneous explosions that occurred Tuesday to a large number of pager devices, which led to hospital emergency rooms being filled within half an hour with numbers of wounded exceeding their capacity.

