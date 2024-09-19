Death Toll From Wireless Communication Devices Explosions Rises To 20 : Lebanese Ministry Of Health:
Date
9/19/2024 4:03:53 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The death toll from a series of new ICOM wireless communication device explosions in Lebanon has risen to 20.
The death toll in Lebanon from the explosions of ICOM wireless communication devices Wednesday has risen to 20, with more than 450 injured, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.
The ministry had previously mentioned in two statements the increasing number of dead and wounded in the explosions, which represent an extension of the simultaneous explosions that occurred Tuesday to a large number of pager devices, which led to hospital emergency rooms being filled within half an hour with numbers of wounded exceeding their capacity.
MENAFN19092024000067011011ID1108691115
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.