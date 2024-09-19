Amir Sends Congratulations To Governor-General Of Federation Of Saint Kitts And Nevis

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent on Thursday a cable of congratulations to HE Governor-General of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis Marcella Althea Liburd on the anniversary of her country's Independence Day.

