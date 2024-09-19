New 'Election Day' Political Satire Board Book Released As Visual Reminder To Vote In 2024 Presidential Election

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Writer/Satirist Jonathan Bernstein has a PhD in Literature from Yale University, and wrote“Election Day” as a new visual storytelling book to remind people to make a plan to vote in the 2024 Presidential Election.

Natalia Berezina is the“Election Day” book illustrator, who has illustrated over 40 books, mainly for children, including“Two Goats” (2023, published with“Election Day” Author Jonathan Bernstein).

- Jonathan Bernstein, Writer and Political SatiristPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The new“Election Day” board book is being released just-in-time for the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election, using a graphic novel format, similar to the“Where's Waldo” double-page spread illustrations. Described as“a day in the life of Americans on the most important day for our democracy”, it's a political satire book that depicts what 15 everyday people choose to do over 12 hours on Election Day. Using visual storytelling, the book is a powerful reminder to vote.Intended for adult audiences who are fans of Doonesbury, MAD Magazine,“The Simpsons”, and“Family Guy,”“Election Day” is a 14-page board book of long-form political satire, comedy, wit and social commentary to call attention to the importance of making a plan to vote this election season.“Election Day” is Book One in the Paranoid Press Graphic Novel series "American Holidays" created by writer/satirist Jonathan Bernstein and illustrator Natalia Berezina. With a PhD in Literature from Yale University, Bernstein speaks six languages, and developed the main characters based on his neighbors and childhood friends. Post-pandemic, Bernstein published a children's book called“Two Goats” with Berezina, who has illustrated over 40 books. Their goal is to entertain and educate adults using the power of visual storytelling that can be understood in“multiple languages”.Author Jonathan Bernstein explains,“Based on a relatable cast of characters from both parties, the illustrations are meant to make people think about the question: What are you doing on Election Day? I was influenced by how American cartoonist Art Spiegelman tells true stories in a graphic medium and presents difficult situations in a new light.”This“Election Day” graphic novel illustrates what each character is doing from 8am – 8pm (when most polls are open in the U.S.) on this historic day. All 15 characters can be seen on each page. The action starts in the suburbs when everyone is waking up, and then progresses to busy downtown scenes where crowds get bigger as the day progresses.And at every turn of the page in“Election Day,” the action moves forward 2 hours. Each scene gets more active with voters in parks, police patrolling the streets, schools on lockdown and Go Vote! signs from both parties displayed. This visual storytelling gives a satirical look at American voters, who are mostly not engaged in exercising their sacred right to vote.Out of the 15 characters, only 6 are actually voting on Election Day. And while one couple did early voting, everyone else has everyday life excuses. For example, Alice is a senior citizen, who has an appointment at the beauty salon -- why not pick another day? And while the two college students (Dave and Logan) have the day off, they are skeptical of the voting system and have no plans to vote. Only Dale, who is a conservative worried about the national debt, is actually at the polls voting, while also watching for anything suspicious.Bernstein expands,“We created this non-partisan board book to emphasize that Election Day should be a top priority for citizens in America. Many developed countries make Election Day a national holiday or hold it on a weekend to encourage people to vote.”And out of the 36 OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) countries, 75% (27) hold national elections on weekends, while two (Israel and South Korea) hold elections on weekdays and make it a national holiday, according to the Pew Research Center .In 2024,“Fewer than half of U.S. states require employers to provide paid time off to vote,...and the laws vary significantly” for PTO (Paid Time Off), according to Axios .And while Election Day voter turnout in 2020 was the highest since 1900, Pew Research reports that the U.S. is still ranked 31st for voter turnout compared to other countries as of 2022.Bernstein emphasizes,“We hope you will be entertained and inspired to be a more active citizen by our new 'Election Day' board book. We encourage you to share it, gift it, and vote on November 5, 2024.”WHERE TO BUY THE BOOK“Election Day” (Big America, Inc., August 1, 2024)Book One in the Paranoid Press Graphic Novel series "American Holidays"Amazon“Election Day” Book WebsiteFOLLOWInstagram @AmericanHolidaysPressABOUT“ELECTION DAY” AUTHOR AND ILLUSTRATORJONATHAN BERNSTEIN (Portland, OR) is an author, political satirist, and storyteller from San Francisco, who now lives in Portland, Oregon with his“modern family”. Bernstein has a PhD from Yale University in Literature and loves the expression of the absurd in everyday life. As a life-long student of European languages, he speaks 6 languages (German, French, Russian, English, Spanish & Swedish). As a boy, Jonathan loved Richard Scarry's books (“What People Do All Day” and“Cars and Trucks and Things That Go”), and wondered why, except for the cover, books for adults have no pictures and so many thin pages.“Election Day” is written to fill this void.NATALIA BEREZINA (Ljubljana, Slovenia) is an illustrator, who was born in Novosibirsk, Russia, where winters are long and summers buzzy with mosquitoes. Today Natalia lives in Ljubljana, Slovenia, where she received her bachelor's and master's degrees at AVA Academy of Visual Arts. Natalia has a special love for magical and naive themes. She has illustrated over 40 books, mainly for children such as“Thank You, Mommy: Heartfelt Tribute of Gratitude, Appreciation, and Celebration for Selfless Mothers Everywhere”,“Think Like a Boss”,“Investing for Kids” and“Two Goats” (with“Election Day” Author Jonathan Bernstein).

