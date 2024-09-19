عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Arzu Aliyeva On Set Of Feature Film About Patriotic War

Arzu Aliyeva On Set Of Feature Film About Patriotic War


9/19/2024 3:11:18 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The production of the full-length feature film "Debt", which won the competition of film projects held last year by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Film Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ARKA), has begun.

Azernews reports, citing the Culture Ministry that the main theme of the feature film "Debt" dedicated to the 44-day Patriotic War with the support of the Ministry of Culture of Baku Media Center and ARKA is the boldness, fearlessness, bravery, military skills, patriotism displayed by our youth who participated in the Second Garabagh War.

Arzu Aliyeva, the film's chief producer and president of the Baku Media Center, was on the set, interested in the progress of the filming, and met with the creative team.

MENAFN19092024000195011045ID1108691032


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search