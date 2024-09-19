Arzu Aliyeva On Set Of Feature Film About Patriotic War
9/19/2024 3:11:18 AM
The production of the full-length feature film "Debt", which won
the competition of film projects held last year by the Ministry of
Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Film Agency of the
Republic of Azerbaijan (ARKA), has begun.
Azernews reports, citing the Culture Ministry that the main
theme of the feature film "Debt" dedicated to the 44-day Patriotic
War with the support of the Ministry of Culture of Baku Media
Center and ARKA is the boldness, fearlessness, bravery, military
skills, patriotism displayed by our youth who participated in the
Second Garabagh War.
Arzu Aliyeva, the film's chief producer and president of the
Baku Media Center, was on the set, interested in the progress of
the filming, and met with the creative team.
