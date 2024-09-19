Rani: Believe Actors Must Use Their Voice To Spread Awareness For Critical Issues Like Cancer

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) star Rani Mukerji will illuminate Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea in red to spread awareness on cancer on World Rose Day on September 22.

World Rose Day is celebrated to raise awareness about cancer and to showcase solidarity with cancer patients and their loved ones.

The actress, who is partnering with the charity organisation Cancer Patients Aid Association, will be joined by young cancer patients for the event.

Rani said:“I'm truly humbled to support this important cause and I thank the Cancer Patients Aid Association for choosing me to be a part of such a noble mission.”

She added:“Those suffering from this need all our support and compassion and we must all take part to be educated about cancer. I hope this activity plays an important role in spreading awareness.”

The star asserted that actors must use their voice to spread awareness.

“As actors, we get so much unconditional love from our viewers. It also makes us responsible to stand up and do our bit whenever needed. I truly believe that actors must use their voice to spread as much awareness as possible for issues that are critical like cancer.”

“We must foster an environment of compassion for those suffering from cancer and for the families of those going through the journey with such patients. Initiatives like these are important to drive home such messages.”

In addition to illuminating the sea link, Rani Mukerji will also present roses and gifts to the children participating in the event.

On the film front, on the tenth year of her film“Mardaani” in August, the makers teased fans about the next chapter of the franchise.

Production Yash Raj Films banner took to YouTube, where they dropped a teaser of sorts, which begins from the first installment, which first released in 2014.

The production company captioned it:“10 years of #Mardaani and the next chapter awaits... Celebrating the feisty, daredevil cop #ShivaniShivajiRoy and the spirit of #Mardaani today. Thank you for a decade of love and appreciation for our beloved franchise. We are inspired... again... thanks to you. #RaniMukerji #10YearsOfMardaani.”