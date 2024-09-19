Transport Minister Meets With Kuwait DGCA Chief

Minister of H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti met with the Head of Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil (DGCA) Humoud Mubarak Humoud Al Sabah. They discussed bilateral cooperation in civil aviation and ways to enhance them. The meeting was attended by Mohammed Faleh Al Hajri, in charge of managing the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.