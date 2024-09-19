Sharvari: ‘Munjya’ Played A Massive Role In Giving Me The Attention I Badly Wanted As An Artist

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Sharvari has credited her film“Munjya”, a horror comedy film, for playing a big role in helping her get the attention she badly wanted as an artist.

The has now become a resounding hit across all three mediums - Theatres, streaming and satellite. Munjya, which is a part of Maddock's horror-comedy universe, produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, has managed to achieve what few films can- crossing the 100 crore milestone in cinemas, breaking records on a streaming platform, and becoming the biggest TV Premiere of 2024.

Talking about the film becoming a resounding hit across theatres, streaming and satellite, Sharvari said:“I'm really fortunate that Munjya has scored a hattrick of blockbusters on all three mediums - theatrical, streaming and satellite! For someone like me, reaching out to as many people as possible is very important at this stage of my career.”

“So, the incredible success story of 'Munjya' means my performance has reached so many people. It's a huge result at the start of my career and I'm truly indebted to my producer Dinesh Vijan and my director Aditya Sarpotdar for choosing me to be in 'Munjya'.”

She said that it is nothing short of a“dream come true” and that she is still“pinching” herself about this.

The actress added: "It has been a huge year for me professionally and Munjya has played a massive role in giving me the attention that I so badly wanted as an artist. It's rare for a film to resonate so powerfully with audiences in such a wide-reaching way.”

She said that the journey of“Munjya” has been a great one.

“I think what makes it even more special is how much love I've personally received for my role and, of course, for my song Taras. I was thrilled when my producer Dinesh Vijan sir trusted me with this dance song. I gave it my everything while filming 'Taras'.”

“So, to watch audiences groove to it in theatres, and seeing it become one of the top dance songs of the year, has been incredibly rewarding.”

She added,“I want to thank the audience for their love and support for Munjya and me. I'm excited for what's next and I'm even more driven to push my boundaries, learn, and deliver performances that connect with audiences.”

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in“Alpha” alongside Alia Bhatt.