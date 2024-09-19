Ukraine Explains To OSCE Why It Needs Long-Range Weapons

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine calls on the international community to provide its with long-range weapons in order to destroy Russian warplanes at airfields to protect the civilian population.

This was emphasized by the Deputy Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna, Natalia Kostenko, who spoke at the regular meeting of the OSCE Security Cooperation Forum, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Russia's war of aggression against my country requires immediate and resolute action by the international community. It is critical that every Russian attack be met with a proportionate response – with military force, sanctions and practical steps to hold Russia accountable," she said.

Kostenko emphasized the importance of pre-emptive measures and coercing Russia to "recognize the impossibility of continuing the criminal war of aggression and destruction of the Ukrainian state."

"The resilience of the Armed Forces, which repels hundreds of enemy attacks every day, despite Russia's superiority in artillery and aviation, is a clear proof of this. In this context, the ability to hit targets on Russian territory takes on special importance. Long-range weapons capable of hitting critical Russian military facilities is the key to weakening the aggressor's capabilities, preventing further escalation and saving human lives," the Ukrainian diplomat said.

According to her, the delay in supplying Ukraine with the required weapons will only lead to more destruction and civilian casualties.

"We know the military airfields from which Russian warplanes take off, the delivery routes for bombs and missiles, the bases where the launchers are deployed. Every day of delay in making this important decision - every day without the necessary weapons - means that another Russian warplane will drop a bomb on a house, school or hospital," Kostenko stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said it is important for Ukraine that other nations hear its arguments regarding long-range weapons and all defense cooperation with partners.