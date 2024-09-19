Explosions In Kharkiv As Russia Bombards City Overnight Thursday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A series of blasts rang out in Kharkiv for the second time this night as Russian warplanes launch what is believed to be KAB glide bombs and missiles at the city.

That's according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"This time it's three KABs, as per tentative reports. Repeated strikes are possible," Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on Telegram, urging residents to remain in shelter.

Soon the mayor added: "One of the impacts affected the area between a school and a kindergarten in the Industrialnyi district." According to the official, casualty reports are yet to be verified.

Another two impact sites were near a transport hub and in the city suburb.

Read also: Russia amassing troops near Lyptsi in Kharkiv region

An air raid alert had gone off in Kharkiv earlier this night.

The first wave of strikes tentatively involved missiles that hit a forest strip in the Shevchenkivskyi district, causing a fire and damaging residential buildings nearby.

As reported, several explosions rang out in Kharkiv around midnight.

Illustrative photo