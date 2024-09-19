NC, Barkati Supporters Clash In Budgam, FIR Lodged
Date
9/19/2024 12:12:13 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Confrontation between supporters of the National conference (NC) and those of an Sarjan Ahmad Barkati who is contesting as an independent candidate in the Beerwah constituency of central Kashmir's Budgam district prompted the Police to register an FIR and begin an investigation.
Sarjan Ahmad Barkati's daughter was allegedly attacked by workers of the National Conference
after which a video of Sugra Barkati went viral on the social media platform Facebook.
ADVERTISEMENT
Video showed Sugra fainted, however the authenticity
of the incident could not be independently
verified.
Barkati's supporters claimed that Sugra had been attacked.
Pertinently, Sugra has been able to mobilize people across several villages in Beerwah. She is seeking the release of his father and mother.
Read Also
Development, Unemployment & Reservation In Spotlight
KPs Bat For 'Homeland' In Kashmir
Later, Budgam police confirmed they had taken cognizance of the altercation and filed FIR number 109/2024 at Beerwah Police Station. The incident reportedly occurred in the Checkpora area.
Police authorities said they are conducting an investigation to uncover the events that led to the clash.
Pertinently, Sarjan Ahmad Barkati is contesting in Ganderbal and Beerwah assembly constituencies. After being denied support by Er Rashi's Awami Ittehad Party, Apni Party Chief Syed Altaf Bukhari declared support for Barkati and urged his followers to vote for him.
MENAFN19092024000215011059ID1108690769
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.