NC, Barkati Supporters Clash In Budgam, FIR Lodged

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Confrontation between supporters of the National (NC) and those of an Sarjan Ahmad Barkati who is contesting as an independent candidate in the Beerwah constituency of central Kashmir's Budgam district prompted the to register an FIR and begin an investigation.

Sarjan Ahmad Barkati's daughter was allegedly attacked by workers of the National Conference

after which a of Sugra Barkati went on the social Facebook.

ADVERTISEMENT

Video showed Sugra fainted, however the authenticity

of the incident could not be independently

verified.

Barkati's supporters claimed that Sugra had been attacked.

Pertinently, Sugra has been able to mobilize people across several villages in Beerwah. She is seeking the release of his father and mother.

Read Also Development, Unemployment & Reservation In Spotlight KPs Bat For 'Homeland' In Kashmir

Later, Budgam police confirmed they had taken cognizance of the altercation and filed FIR number 109/2024 at Beerwah Police Station. The incident reportedly occurred in the Checkpora area.

Police authorities said they are conducting an investigation to uncover the events that led to the clash.

Pertinently, Sarjan Ahmad Barkati is contesting in Ganderbal and Beerwah assembly constituencies. After being denied support by Er Rashi's Awami Ittehad Party, Apni Party Chief Syed Altaf Bukhari declared support for Barkati and urged his followers to vote for him.