Bihar News: 13 Trains Diverted As 4 Wagons Of Mechanical Rake Derails In Narayanpur
9/19/2024 12:00:13 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The operation of trains has been disrupted near point no. 67 of Narayanpur Anant yard of Sonpur division due to the derailment of four wagons of mechanical rake on Wednesday, said an official. Also Read
According to the official, the Accident Relief Train from Sonpur, Samastipur and Barauni has reached the spot to restore the operation.
13 trains have been diverted, and three trains are to be run with partial termination due to the incident, informed a railway official.
Further details awaited.
