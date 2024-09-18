Amir, Trudeau Vow To Elevate Ties

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani met on Wednesday with Prime of friendly Canada Justin Trudeau, at the House of Commons headquarters in the capital Ottawa.

At the outset of the meeting, the Canadian prime minister welcomed His Highness the Amir and the accompanying delegation, hailing the friendship and co-operation ties between the two countries. Trudeau expressed his aspiration that the visit would contribute to consolidating the bilateral relations across various fields and elevating them to broader horizons.

His Highness the Amir expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to the prime minister of Canada for the warm reception and generous hospitality, affirming the keenness to work together to boost bilateral co-operation in various fields, in a way that contributes to promoting stability and peace in the region and world.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations, mainly in investment, economy and international co-operation, in addition to the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The meeting also touched on regional and international developments, and a range of topics of common concern.

The meeting was attended by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, and high-ranking officials.

On the Canadian side, the meeting was attended by high-ranking officials.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani discussed with Prime Minister Trudeau ways to develop co-operation relations between the two countries across various fields during a working breakfast banquet held by Trudeau at the headquarters of the Ministry of Global Affairs in Ottawa.

During the banquet, they exchanged views on the overall regional and international developments, mainly the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The banquet was attended by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, HE Head of the State Security Abdullah bin Mohammed al-Khulaifi, HE Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim al-Thani, HE Minister of State for International Cooperation Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, and a number of members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir.

On Canada's side, the banquet was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Philippe Champagne, Minister of International Development Ahmed Hussen, Minister of National Defence Bill Blair, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marc Miller, and a number of ranking officials.

Amir leaves Canada

