Satellite Images Show Russian Ammo Depot In Tver Region Hit By Ukrainian Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Satellite images have been released, showing the consequences of drone strikes by Ukrainian drones on the Russian ammunition depot in Tver region.

The images were published by Liberty's Schemes project, Ukrinform reports.

Planet Labs satellite images of September 18 show massive over military unit 11777, the headquarters of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the night of September 18, drones operated by the SBU security service, GUR defense intelligence, and Special Operations Forces destroyed a large ammunition depot in Toropets, Tver region.

Eighteens recorded in Russia's Tver region after drone hits ammo depot

The depot stored missiles intended for Iskander operational-tactical missile systems, Tochka-U tactical missile systems, as well as KAB aerial guided bombs, and artillery rounds.

Russian mass media said surrounding settlements were partially evacuated.

Explosions were also reported in four Russian regions.