DPRK Test-Fired New Ballistic Missile, Improved Strategic Cruise Missile

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PYONGYANG, Sept 19 (NNN-KCNA) – The People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), test-fired a new-type tactical ballistic missile, and an improved strategic missile, yesterday, as the country's top leader called for bolstering up military capability for self-defence.

The test-fire of the new-type tactical ballistic missile, called Hwasongpho-11-Da-4.5, was aimed at verifying the hitting accuracy, at medium range of 320 km, and explosive power of its payload of a 4.5 tonnage super-large conventional warhead.

The DPRK also test-fired a strategic cruise missile, whose performance has been highly upgraded for its combat use, according to the report.

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, said, the security situation makes it imperative for the country to bolster up military capability for self-defence.

The DPRK leader stressed the need to continue to bolster up the nuclear force, and have the strongest military technical capability and overwhelming offensive capability in the field of conventional weapons.– NNN-KCNA

