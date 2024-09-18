Syrskyi Reports To Zelensky On Situation In Kursk Region, Eastern Ukraine
9/18/2024 7:19:01 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has heard a report by Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian armed forces Oleksandr Syrskyi regarding changes in the situation in Russia's Kursk region and eastern Ukraine.
Zelensky announced this in his nightly video address , Ukrinform reports.
"Today, there were two reports by the Commander-in-Chief – first, a long report on all directions of our actions. Our defense, our offensive steps. General Syrskyi reported on the changes in the situation in the Kursk region and our response to them. A strong response. Each of our units there performed admirably! We are managing the situation at our foothold within the limits of our expectations. Maximum attention is also paid to the directions in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions – our entire east. Pokrovsk, Toretsk, Kurakhove. We are working on reinforcements, both in terms of weapons and personnel," he said.
Zelensky also noted that he had spoken with the Minister of Finance of Ukraine and the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council regarding funds for key state needs and defense.
"We must provide everything Ukraine requires," Zelensky added.
