Sybiha Proposes Slovakia Sign Bilateral Security Agreement With Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has proposed that Slovakia sign a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine.

He said this at a press following negotiations with his Slovak counterpart Juraj Blanar and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Bratislava on Wednesday, Ukrinform reports.

Sybiha said that today the parties discussed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula as the only way to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace, as well as Slovakia's contribution to its implementation.

"I also proposed that the Slovak side join the G7 Vilnius declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine and sign a bilateral security agreement. We have already signed 26 such agreements with partner countries," he said.

Sybiha thanked Slovakia for its firm support for Ukraine on the country's road to joining the European Union.

"Ukraine as part of the European Union is in the common interests of Kyiv and Bratislava. [...] I am also convinced that Ukraine's membership in NATO is in the interests of both of our countries and the whole of Europe, as it will lead to lasting peace and strong security. We are counting on Bratislava's support," Sybiha said.

He also expressed hope that Slovak companies would continue to actively participate in joint defense and industrial projects in Ukraine.

"This is mutually beneficial cooperation, which has already proven its effectiveness. We invite Slovak businesses to come and work in our country and take an active part in the reconstruction of Ukraine," the minister said.

Sybiha is on a working visit to Slovakia as part of his first foreign tour after being appointed as Ukraine's foreign minister. Before that, he visited Romania.