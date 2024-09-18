Partisans Spot Buk-M3 Air Defense System In Sevastopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The guerillas have discovered a Buk-M3 medium-range air defense system and a P-18 radar on the coast of the Gagarin district in temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

Ukraine's Atesh guerilla movement reported this on the Telegram messenger, according to Ukrinform.

"On the coast of the Gagarin district of Sevastopol, our agents were able to locate a 9K317M Buk-M3 medium-range air defense system. A P-18 radar was also there, which is used to provide early warning and targeting for the Buk-M3. Thus, this air defense point is capable of detecting and destroying targets at a greater distance," the report said.

According to the guerillas, detailed information on the deployment of air defense systems and anti-aircraft missile systems in Crimea is being constantly updated, and all relevant information is submitted to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.