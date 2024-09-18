Vice-President Of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva Attends Opening Of Newly Constructed School In Bilasuvar District
Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation,
attended the inauguration of the newly constructed Baydili Village
Secondary School in Bilasuvar district, Azernews reports.
Nurlan Imanov, the school's principal, informed Leyla Aliyeva
about the facilities provided in the school building, which was
constructed by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The school features 56
classrooms, laboratories for physics, chemistry, and biology, as
well as rooms for information technology, military training, first
aid, labor training, an assembly hall, and sports halls, along with
an outdoor sports ground. The school is fully equipped with modern
furniture and educational equipment.
As part of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's education projects,
schools have been constructed and renovated in recent years. These
projects, along with the Foundation's efforts to develop education,
contribute to the government's initiatives in this sector. The new
school in Bilasuvar for the upcoming academic year is another step
toward providing students with quality education.
