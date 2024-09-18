Vice-President Of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Visits Family Of National Hero Mubariz Ibrahimov
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation,
visited the family of Mubariz Ibrahimov, a National Hero of
Azerbaijan, in the Aliabad village of Bilasuvar district,
Azernews reports.
During her visit, Leyla Aliyeva toured the house museum
dedicated to Mubariz Ibrahimov, designed to instill a sense of
patriotism and heroism in the younger generation. She reviewed
Mubariz Ibrahimov's personal belongings and exhibits that showcase
his life and achievements.
Leyla Aliyeva also visited the family home, where she spoke with
the parents of the National Hero.
