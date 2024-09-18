Vice-President Of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Visits Family Of National Hero Mubariz Ibrahimov

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, visited the family of Mubariz Ibrahimov, a National Hero of Azerbaijan, in the Aliabad village of Bilasuvar district, Azernews reports.

During her visit, Leyla Aliyeva toured the house museum dedicated to Mubariz Ibrahimov, designed to instill a sense of patriotism and heroism in the younger generation. She reviewed Mubariz Ibrahimov's personal belongings and exhibits that showcase his life and achievements.

Leyla Aliyeva also visited the family home, where she spoke with the parents of the National Hero.