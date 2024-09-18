Dillon Fillion Gen-Z Influencer For President Trump Named Veterans For America First VFAF Ambassador Said Jared Craig VP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dillon Fillion Veterans for America First Ambassador

Dillon Fillion Veterans for America First Ambassador with Donald Trump

Dillon Fillion Gen-Z social influencer from Iowa, has been appointed to Veterans for America First as a national ambassador said VFAF VP Jared Craig.

- Captain Robert Cornicelli VFAF PresidentDES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dillon Fillion Gen Z Influencer for President Trump named VFAF Ambassador announced VFAF VP Jared CraigFillion was born in 2004 in Iowa where he resides. He is pursuing an Associate's Degree in Criminal Justice from Scott Community College after graduating from Bettendorf High School in 2023.Fillon is a Christian Constitutional Conservative. Fillion has worked on co-authoring a term limits bill and has volunteered on numerous political campaigns.Fillion Caucused for President Donald J. Trump's campaign as a Field Operator in the state of Iowa also serving as a caucus captain in his precinct.In other VFAF News:The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement :VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump's announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669VFAF Veterans For Trump - The Movement is now streaming on the VFAF website.Featuring compelling testimonies from veterans and political experts, the film uncovers the motivations and mission behind Veterans for Trump (VFAF). Witness the formation of a powerful movement as veterans unite to reclaim their country, advocating for strong leadership and a return to America First policies.With exclusive footage,“Veterans for Trump: The Movement” is an eye-opening journey through the challenges and hopes of a nation at a crossroads. The documentary not only highlights the issues but also inspires action, urging viewers to join the fight for a better future. Prepare to see the untold story of America's fight for survival and revival.The film is the third documentary by Veterans for America First and director Stan Fitzgerald.

Stan Fitzgerald

L-Strategies LLC

+1 770-707-6291

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Dillon Fillon Veterans For America First Gen-Z influencer for President Trump VFAF Ambassador

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.