US Sues Ship Owner And Manager Over Baltimore Bridge Collapse, Seeks $100 Million

(MENAFN- IANS) New York, Sep 19 (IANS) The US Justice Department has sued the owner and manager of the cargo ship that caused the Baltimore bridge collapse, seeking to recover more than $100 million that the spent to clear the underwater debris and reopen the city's port.

The lawsuit filed in Maryland on Wednesday alleges that the electrical and mechanical systems on the ship, the Dali, were improperly maintained, causing it to lose power and veer off course before striking a support column on the Francis Scott Key Bridge in March, Xinhua news agency reported.

"This tragedy was entirely avoidable," said the lawsuit. The collapse snarled commercial shipping traffic through the Port of Baltimore for months before the channel was fully opened in June.

"With this civil claim, the Justice Department is working to ensure that the costs of clearing the channel and reopening the Port of Baltimore are borne by the companies that caused the crash, not by the American taxpayer," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a written statement.

The case was filed against Dali owner Grace Ocean Private Ltd. and manager Synergy Marine Group, both of Singapore. The companies filed a court petition days after the collapse seeking to limit their legal liability in what could become the most expensive marine casualty case in history.