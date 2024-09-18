Crestwood Advisors Secures Coveted Spot On Barron’S 2024 Top 100 RIA Firms List

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fast-growing New England advisory moves up to No. 81 in prestigious national ranking, highlighting continued excellence in advisory services

BOSTON, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestwood Advisors (“Crestwood”), a boutique advisory and wealth management firm based in Boston and with offices in Connecticut and Rhode Island, is pleased to announce that it has been named once again to the Barron's 2024 Top 100 RIA Firms list .

This year, the firm has moved up to No. 81, a notable improvement from last year's ranking of No. 93 .

“We are honored to be ranked among Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms, and even more so to see our advancement this year,” said Crestwood CEO/Managing Partner Michael Eckton .“We recognize that this honor is possible only through the continued partnerships between our incredible clients and dedicated team.”

Each year, Barron's publishes its Top 100 RIA Firms list, ranking independent advisory companies based on a comprehensive set of criteria. These criteria include assets under management, technology investments, staff diversity, succession planning, and other key metrics.

The full methodology for the Barron's 100 list can be found here . Crestwood did not pay a fee to appear on the published list.

Please see Crestwood Advisors' important disclosures regarding awards and recognitions here .

About Crestwood Advisors

Crestwood Advisors is an independent, fee-only, wealth management firm with over $5.7 billion in assets under management. Founded in 2003, Crestwood Advisors provides investment management with financial planning strategies to help high-net-worth individuals and families identify and prioritize their goals and build sustainable wealth so that they may enjoy more financially secure and purposeful lives. For more information, please visit .

