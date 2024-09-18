War Update: Russia Attacks Ukraine's Forces 50 Times In Pokrovsk, Kurakhove Axes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 103 combat clashes have taken place at the front since day-start, with the situation remaining most tense in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk axes.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, posting a war update as of 16:00, September 18, Ukrinform saw.

The Russians do not stop shelling the border areas of Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions. Mykolaivka, Velyka Pisarivka, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Timofiivka, Malushyne, Uhroidy, Pavlivka, Tymonovychi, and Chaikine came under artillery and mortar fire.

In addition, the Russians launched strikes involving aerial guided bombs in the areas of Hrafske, Bondarivshchyna, Malushyne, Sosnivka, Iskrivshchyna, Obody, and Kostiantynivka.

Kharkiv axis: Russian troops, with air support, are trying to storm the positions of Ukrainian units in the Vovchansk area.

Kupiansk axis: Russian invaders attacked the Defense Forces nine times in the areas of Synkivka, Kruhliakivka, and Stelmakhivka. Two clashes are still underway. Ukrainian forces hold their ground, inflicting losses on enemy troops.

Lyman axis: the Russian army launched seven attacks on Ukrainian positions in the vicinity of Druzheliubivka, Cherneshchyna, Nevske, and Makiivka. Two clashes are still going on.

Siversk axis: the invading troops continue to look for weak points in the Ukrainian defense lines near Verkhniokamianske. Ukrainian soldiers repelled one assault and another battle continues.

Kramatorsk axis: since the beginning of the day, units of Ukraine's Defense Forces have repelled three attacks by Russian invaders near Chasiv Yar and Stupochky. At the same time, the Russian air force attacked Chasiv Yar and Druzhkivka with KAB glide bombs and NAR unguided missiles.

Toretsk axis: Russian troops tried seven times to penetrate Ukrainian defenses in the areas of Dachne, Shcherbynivka, Nelypivka, and New York. Shcherbynivka and Ivanopil were hit twice with KAB glide bombs.

Pokrovsk axis: Russian invaders with air support made 24 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions in the areas of Novo-oleksandrivka, Novotoretsk, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka, and Krasnyi Yar.

The defense forces restrained the onslaught and repelled 21 enemy attacks, while three clashes are still ongoing.

Kurakhove axis: the Russian army attacked 26 times toward Tsukuryne, Ukrainsk, Heorhiivka, Dalnie, and Kostiantynivka. Twenty-three Russian attempts to advance have already been repelled.

Vremivka axis: five Russian attacks were reported near Katerynivka and Bohoyavlenka. Three battles are not over yet.

Huliaipole axis: the Russian invaders unsuccessfully attacked and their air force hit Piatykhatky and Zherebianky using unguided air missiles.

Orikhiv axis: Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka four times. One battle is still ongoing.

Prydniprovia axis: the Russians unsuccessfully attacked Ukraine's positions four times.

The Ukrainian raid into Kursk region is underway. Enemy aviation continues to raze their own villages and cities to the ground. Since day-start on Wednesday, Russian warplanes have launched 12 strikes involving 16 glide bombs.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the Kharkiv direction near the village of Lyptsi, the Russian army is amassing troops in order to restore the positions lost previously.