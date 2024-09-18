Leading Industry Brands Join Flipkart's 11Th Edition Of The Big Billion Days As Sponsors

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi - September 18, 2024: Flipkart, India\'s homegrown marketplace, announced the sponsors of the much-awaited annual shopping festival of India, The Big Billion Days, today. Joining the celebration are as the title sponsor, Intel is the sponsor, Acer, Aristocrat (part of VIP group), and Nothing are associate sponsors, and boAt is the vibe sponsor. Powered by innovation, The Big Billion Days (TBBD) is known for driving incremental growth for the entire ecosystem, including sellers, MSMEs, and Kirana partners, creating new seasonal job opportunities, and providing great offers to millions of customers to enjoy the festive season. As part of the festive preparations to cater to rising demand across the country, Flipkart has created over 1 Lakh new jobs within its supply chain this year.



This year, The Big Billion Days has attracted unprecedented advertiser interest, not only from traditional hardline categories like Electronics and Mobiles, but also witnessing a remarkable surge from emerging sectors such as travel accessories, apparel, footwear, beauty, grooming, and food products. The growth across these diverse categories highlights the immense scale and reach of this event, making it a truly comprehensive platform for brands and sellers across all industries. In terms of diversity of participation, numerous new-age D2C brands have come on board as advertisers, seizing the opportunity to connect with consumers across the vast expanse of Bharat.



Over the last decade, the Big Billion Days have received stellar response from both sellers and customers. Flipkart\'s 10th Big Billion Days set new records, with over 1.4 billion customer visits and a 2.5x increase in seller business. This iconic event serves as a powerful platform for homegrown, innovative brands to reach a wide and engaged audience, amplifying their presence like never before and showcasing the dynamic growth of India's entrepreneurial spirit.



Celebrating this patronage, Sandeep Karwa, VP, Flipkart, said,“As the country prepares for the festive season, The Big Billion Days (TBBD) stand as a true celebration of Indian market , uniting customers, brands, and sellers to unlock unparalleled value through attractive offers and unique opportunities. It\'s more than just a sale-it\'s an experience that showcases the power and integrity of e-commerce in India.



We are thrilled to have leading brands like Samsung, Intel, Acer, Aristocrat, Nothing, and boAt as lead partners for the 11th edition of TBBD. Our heartfelt thanks also go out to all the other brands and sellers who continue to trust Flipkart as their platform to connect with billions of customers across more than 19,000 pincodes in India.”



Apurva Jani, Marketing Director, Intel India said,“We are delighted to be the technology sponsor of Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale. As a leader in the AI PC space, Intel has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation. Our latest offering, Intel Core Ultra is a game-changer. Core Ultra CPUs deliver outstanding performance, extended battery life, seamless application compatibility, and enhanced security-all while harnessing the full potential of AI hardware through our robust software enablement. This is more than just an upgrade; it's a transformative step forward for the future of computing. Flipkart and Intel coming together gives us an opportunity to connect with billions of Indians and offer the best and the latest Intel Core Ultra AI PCs.”



Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, said, \"We are excited to partner with Flipkart as the Associate Sponsor for the 11th edition of The Big Billion Days 2024. There is no better partner than Flipkart to reach millions of customers and showcase our commitment to delivering innovative, high-performance laptops that meet the evolving needs of today's consumers. As one of the most trusted names in technology, we pride ourselves on offering products that combine cutting-edge design, reliability, and exceptional user experiences. Teaming up with Flipkart aligns perfectly with our vision of making top-tier technology accessible to everyone, and we look forward to a dynamic partnership that will elevate both our brand and customer engagement to new heights.”



Neetu Kashiramka, Managing Director, VIP Industries, said,“The VIP group is delighted to be the Associate sponsor of the Big Billion Days 2024. We are the first ever Lifestyle brand to sponsor the event, and it is an indication of our strong relationship with Flipkart. It has been an incredible effort from both teams to make this happen.



With this association we look forward to taking Aristocrat\'s brand heritage to the entire universe of Flipkart customers and deliver the best value that our brand offers!”



Carl Pei, CEO, Nothing, said, \"Flipkart has been a close partner since Nothing\'s launch in India, playing a key role in helping us become the country's fastest-growing smartphone brand. The BBD sale, India's largest shopping festival, presents a fantastic opportunity for us to partner with Flipkart to surprise and delight our users. It's a great chance for more people to experience our best-selling products, including the CMF Phone 1 and Phone (2a) Series.\"



Sameer Mehta, Co-founder and CEO of boAt, said, \"boAt is thrilled to once again join forces with Flipkart, our esteemed long-standing partner, as the official Vibe sponsor for this year\'s Big Billion Day (TBBD) festival sale. This event stands out as one of the most significant sales of the year, renowned for its incredible offers and the unparalleled excitement it generates. At boAt, we are powered by innovation, and our collaboration with Flipkart during TBBD showcases our commitment to bringing cutting-edge audio wearable products to the forefront. The Big Billion Days is a driving force for incremental growth across the entire ecosystem, and we\'re proud to be part of this transformative experience. Together with Flipkart, we look forward to delivering an unforgettable shopping celebration!\"



Flipkart is delighted with these associations and is confident that they will elevate the festive season this year making it yet another memorable and enjoyable experience for customers nationwide.





About the Flipkart Group



The Flipkart Group is one of India's leading digital commerce entities and includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Flipkart Health+, and Cleartrip.



Established in 2007, Flipkart has enabled millions of sellers, merchants, and small businesses to participate in India\'s digital commerce revolution. With a registered user base of more than 500 million, Flipkart\'s marketplace offers over 150 million products across 80+ categories.

