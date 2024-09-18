JEGI CLARITY And CIL Partner To Release Comprehensive U.S. Digital Marketing Services Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JEGI CLARITY and CIL have conducted a comprehensive survey of leading independent businesses across the U.S. digital services to understand their outlook for 2024-25 and what opportunities they see for the year ahead.

The survey focuses on market conditions, trends, and M&A outlook. For this report, the digital marketing services sector encompasses the full spectrum of digital services being offered including strategy, creative, and as well as areas such as data, commerce, and consulting. It was inclusive of both B2C and B2B focused services as well as Performance and Brand marketing.



The survey found that following a challenging 2023, the improved economic conditions in the first six months of 2024 have fueled optimistic growth expectations for next year. The digital marketing sector anticipates a sustained rebound in demand as both market conditions and client budgets recover. While performance-based tactics that deliver quick results have remained strong, there is an expectation for a rise in demand for longer-term strategic partnerships as clients look to invest in sustained growth.

M&A continues to be a key growth consideration for about 70% of respondents, with expectations for increased activity despite recent challenges. The outlook for 2024 is more positive as a combination of more stable macro economic conditions, improving business performance, and capital availability is expected to drive M&A activity. It is anticipated that over the next 12-18 months a number of scaled platforms will take advantage of the improving M&A environment to come to market.

Chris Karl, Chief Business Development Officer, US of JEGI CLARITY said, "These companies and executives are navigating more complexity than ever but maintain a very optimistic view of the future and the next wave of growth and innovation coming to digital services. The report covers some of these growth areas extensively."

"The report shows that CEOs are bullish about an improving market outlook," said Rebecca Pigula, Partner at CIL. "Agencies that help clients navigate increasing complexity across digital marketing services and demonstrate long-term value appear best placed to outperform. AI provides opportunity for data- and content-led providers to differentiate and maximize margins, though strategic advisory and demonstrable ROI remain key."

