ASEAN Seeks To Attract More Foreign Investment

(MENAFN- IANS) Vientiane, Sep 18 (IANS) Representatives from the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) attended the 56th ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting to discuss several key issues aimed at positioning ASEAN as an attractive region for foreign investment.

The meeting was held in Lao capital Vientiane on Tuesday and chaired by Lao of and Commerce Malaythong Kommasith, the local Pasaxon newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The meeting discussed the progress of the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) and reaffirmed ASEAN's steadfast commitment to regional economic integration amidst the increasing challenges posed by global economic fragmentation, geopolitical tensions, and climate changes.

The meeting emphasised ASEAN's strategic focus on promoting transformative sectors, such as the digital and green economy, to reinforce ASEAN's position as an epicenter for growth, Xinhua news agency reported.

Speaking at the meeting, Malaythong said, "The regional and international economic and financial situation continues to face instability affected by the spread of COVID-19, climate change, and political conflicts in the region and internationally. This requires us to strengthen unity and cooperate closely to find appropriate measures to solve those challenges."

The region's economic growth was recorded at 4.1 percent in 2023 and this is expected to increase to 4.6 percent in 2024, while investment in ASEAN increased by 0.3 percent from 229 billion U.S. dollars in 2022 to 230 billion dollars in 2023, said Malaythong.

The value of trade in ASEAN products decreased by 1.2 percent from 3,846 billion dollars in 2022 to 3,525 billion dollars in 2023, but is expected to increase to 3,617 billion dollars in 2024, he added.

The meeting engaged in deep discussions on implementing critical priority work plans for 2024, the progress of building the ASEAN Economic Community by 2025, and the vision for the community to 2045.