Virdee Wins Back-To-Back Awards - Will Reed’S Top 100 Class For The Second Year In A Row And The Netty Awards For Best Proptech Innovation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Virdee is recognized by executive search firm for creating a strong workplace culture and for leading with Proptech innovation

AUSTIN, TX, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virdee , a leader in guest experience and check-in automation, today announced it was recently named the recipient of two awards- Will Reed's Top 100 , and a Netty Award. Will Reed's Top 100 is a curated list of one hundred emerging tech companies building values-driven cultures where employees and customers thrive. The Netty Awards is an esteemed accolade in the digital age and awarded Virdee Virtual Reception for its exceptional work in the Tech category with a Best Proptech Innovation win.

The Netty Awards celebrate achievements in the digital landscape, honoring top companies and leaders across more than 100 distinct categories. Netty Awards recipients are selected based on a number of factors including creativity, technical proficiency, innovation, and overall excellence in the respective field.

Will Reed, a leading go-to-market executive search firm, in conjunction with PitchBook, a private market database, release Will Reed's Top 100 every September, this year honoring Series A and Series B B2B tech companies who are actively building cultures rooted in purpose, growth, belonging and care. This is Virdee's second consecutive year on the list.

“Will Reed's Top 100 isn't a celebration of cushy benefits,” said Paige Robinson, Founder & CEO of Will Reed.“It's a celebration of the startup ethos; honoring emerging companies who are on the frontlines, in real-time, navigating what it means to build and lead a unified team in the face of constant adversity.”

"At Virdee, we believe that innovation thrives in a healthy and supportive workplace and being named to the Will Reed Top 100 and winning a Netty Award is testament to that philosophy,” said Paul Pellman, CEO of Virdee.“The combination of our team's dedication to enhancing the guest check-in experience for leading hotels, while fostering a culture of collaboration and well-being here in our Austin office and with our teams around the world, is the perfect balance that is driving us forward. We're honored to be recognized for both our cutting-edge guest check in experience solutions and our commitment to creating an environment where great ideas and great people flourish."

About Virdee

Based in Austin, Texas, Virdee is a hospitality software company offering an innovative front-of-house platform that excels at providing a straight-to-room guest experience. Virdee's platform encompasses guest communications, user profiles management, automated check-in and check-out, upsell optimization, and self-service room access. Flexible implementation options include mobile web, app, kiosk, and SDK. Virdee helps hotels elevate the guest experience while reducing pressure on staff.

Virdee serves clients in North America, Europe, and Asia including some of the largest resorts and hotels in the world. Visit to learn more.

About Will Reed

Will Reed is the only go-to-market (GTM) & People executive search firm built exclusively for emerging founders. The firm equips Seed thru Series C founders to build exceptional GTM & People teams through search, enablement, community and heart. The team is led by former operators who are supported by a team of tenured search professionals. The firm has worked with incredible founders backed by a16z, Accel, Index Ventures, Menlo Ventures, Insight Partners, Redpoint Ventures, Y Combinator, etc. More information can be found at and .

About The Netty Awards

Established to celebrate achievement in the digital age, the Netty Awards are one of the most trusted accolades in the industry. Recognizing excellence across over 100 unique categories, the awards honor top leaders and companies that demonstrate creativity, technical proficiency, innovation, and overall impact in their field.

