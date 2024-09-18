Worldwide law enforcement operation dismantles encrypted communication platform Ghost

(MENAFN) A major law enforcement operation spanning nine countries has successfully dismantled an encrypted communication platform known as Ghost, used by global organized crime groups. Announced by Europol on Wednesday, the operation targeted this highly secure network, which facilitated a range of serious criminal activities, including large-scale drug trafficking, money laundering, and violent crimes.



The crackdown resulted in the arrest of 51 individuals: 38 in Australia, 11 in Ireland, one in Canada, and one in Italy. The operation also unveiled links to the Sacra Corona Unita, a powerful mafia organization based in southern Puglia, Italy. Europol’s executive director, Catherine De Bolle, highlighted the operation as a significant part of the ongoing effort to combat organized crime on a global scale.



Ghost had emerged as the platform of choice for criminal organizations following the shutdown of larger encrypted networks like EncroChat and Sky ECC. Despite having a smaller user base, Ghost's advanced security features, such as the ability to self-destruct messages and purchase tools anonymously, made it a favored tool among criminal networks. According to Europol’s Deputy Executive Director Jean-Philippe Lecouffe, the platform had a notable global reach, with users from various countries including Australia, Ireland, the United States, and Canada.



The operation not only led to arrests but also prevented several life-threatening incidents. Authorities dismantled a drug lab in Australia, seized weapons, drugs, and over €1 million (USD1.1 million) in cash. The investigation was coordinated by an Operational Taskforce established by Europol in March 2022, with contributions from law enforcement agencies in Australia, Canada, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, and the United States.

MENAFN18092024000045015839ID1108687799