UNICEF: Typhoon Yagi impacts around 6M children across Southeast Asia

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, UNICEF reported that nearly six million children across Southeast Asia have been severely impacted by the devastation wrought by Typhoon Yagi. The storm, which is the most powerful to hit Asia this year, has caused widespread floods and landslides in Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, and Thailand, significantly compromising the access of affected children to clean water, education, healthcare, food, and shelter.



June Kunugi, UNICEF’s regional director for East Asia and the Pacific, highlighted the severe consequences faced by the most vulnerable children and families, underscoring the extent of the destruction caused by the typhoon. The storm, characterized by torrential rains compounded by seasonal rainfall, led to rivers overflowing and triggered deadly landslides across the region. In the wake of Typhoon Yagi, over 850 schools and more than 550 health centers sustained damage, further exacerbating the crisis.



In Vietnam alone, the typhoon impacted approximately three million children and resulted in 350 casualties. The storm has also caused an estimated USD1.6 billion in economic losses in the country. Myanmar has reported over 170 deaths and more than 320,000 people displaced due to the typhoon. The infrastructure in central Myanmar, including roads, telecommunications, and electricity networks, has been severely affected. Local reports suggest that around 300 people may have died in Myanmar due to flooding and landslides since the remnants of Typhoon Yagi arrived on September 9.



In northern Thailand, nearly 64,000 children have been affected by heavy rains and flooding. Laos has also seen approximately 60,000 children impacted as the typhoon damaged infrastructure, further threatening the livelihoods of communities already grappling with adverse climate effects. Additionally, in the Philippines, the typhoon has claimed 21 lives, with 26 people still missing.

MENAFN18092024000045015839ID1108687793